Watch Now
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

Report: Baker Mayfield to stay with Bucs on 3-year, $100M deal

Baker Mayfield
Doug Murray/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks on the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Baker Mayfield
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 17:49:13-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a 3-year deal worth $100M with $50M guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave a breakdown of Mayfield's deal on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the deal was announced.

Mayfield is coming off a season in which he led the Bucs to their third straight NFC South title and fourth straight postseason appearance. He even won a playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Wild Card Weekend in front of the home crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 64.3% during the regular season, all career highs.

His career year earned him a selection to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games alongside teammate Tristan Wirfs, where he won Most Valuable Offensive Player honors.

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.