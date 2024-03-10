Report: Baker Mayfield to stay with Bucs on 3-year, $100M deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a 3-year deal worth $100M with $50M guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave a breakdown of Mayfield's deal on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the deal was announced.

Baker Mayfield’s deal with the Buccaneers:



2024: $30 million

2025: $30 million, including $20 million guaranteed

2026: $40 million



$5 million per year in incentives



$100 million total, with incentives a max value of $115 million. https://t.co/EiPSqo9huE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

Mayfield is coming off a season in which he led the Bucs to their third straight NFC South title and fourth straight postseason appearance. He even won a playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Wild Card Weekend in front of the home crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 64.3% during the regular season, all career highs.

His career year earned him a selection to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games alongside teammate Tristan Wirfs, where he won Most Valuable Offensive Player honors.