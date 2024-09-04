Bucs' coach Todd Bowles yells his excitement for the start of the season

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their season on Sunday with a home game against the Washington Commanders. The Bucs are seeking their fourth straight division title and a fifth straight playoff appearance.

Todd Bowles is entering his third season as the Buccaneers' head coach. Bowles is typically stoic on the sidelines; whether it’s a good or bad play, he shows no emotion. That changed on Wednesday when the coach was asked about his excitement for Week 1.

“It’s exciting!” Bowles yelled while slamming his fists on the podium. “You always have the butterflies when you go out there. It’s opening day in the NFL. No different than when you were a player.”

Bucs coach Todd Bowles, who is typically stoic on the sidelines, was asked how he feels about opening day.



"IT'S EXCITING!!" #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/RvUKZWz2uo — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) September 4, 2024

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also shared his level of excitement for the new season.

“Not to steal Coach Bowles’ line, but it’s exciting because of all the prep work,” Mayfield said. “The long months waiting for it, you finally get into game week, dialed into what to attack, how you want to scheme it up.”

In Mayfield’s first season in Tampa in 2023, he led the Bucs to an NFC South division title and a playoff win against Philadelphia. He also set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.

Bowles is hoping for Baker to be even better this season.

WFTS/Kyle Burger Baker Mayfield working on passing drills

“Expectations are to get wins, whether running the ball or throwing the ball,” Bowles said. “If he can take care of the football, understand the offense, and get it where it needs to be, those are my expectations, and the stats will come with it.”

As for Mayfield, this will be his first season as a new father.

“I don’t know where mom finds all this stuff. She does a really good job of dressing her up with all the gear,” Mayfield said. “We talked about it. There are a lot of guys who are new dads or have new members of the family. It’s awesome to look over to the sideline and in the midst that we are about to play a game, how serious it is, you can stop and take a second for yourself, take a deep breath, and enjoy the family you have.”

Kick-off for the season opener against Washington is set for 4:25 p.m.