Tampa Bay Rays could play postseason games at minor league stadium: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — If the Tampa Bay Rays make it to the postseason, they will be playing games at the George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, according to ESPN.

This would set up the possibility of a World Series being played in a minor league stadium with a capacity of 10,046.

The Rays are already playing their regular season home games this year at Steinbrenner Field after the roof of Tropicana Field was ripped off by winds during Hurricane Milton last year.

Tuesday, Commissioner Rob Manfred said he expects the Rays will return to Tropicana Field for the 2026 season.