Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce return of original 1976 jerseys for team's 50th season

TAMPA, Fla. — The year is 1976. Gas costs about 59 cents a gallon, the average minimum wage is $2.30 an hour, and your new favorite NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are making their debut.

When the Bucs first came on the scene in their inaugural season, they wore an iconic white and orange jersey, with the orange jersey later becoming famously known as "the Creamsicle Jersey."

To celebrate the team's 50th season in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled the return of the team's original 1976 jersey, with a modern take. The modern rendition captures the original details and design from the inaugural season, featuring the orange numbers with red outlines. Every jersey also has a special "Creamsicle 50th season" patch and three-stripe sleeve pattern.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2025 Asset Shoot at AdventHealth Training Center.

Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2025 Asset Shoot at AdventHealth Training Center.

"The ‘76 Jersey represents a piece of Buccaneers history and serves as a tribute to the generations of fans and players who shaped this franchise,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we launch into our 50th season, we’re proud to reintroduce The ‘76 Jersey and the tradition it embodies. It is a reminder that every Buccaneers fan, from the originals to the newest generation, is part of an evolving story that started in 1976 and continues being written today.”

The Bucs will wear the new jerseys during their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 21. It will be the first time in nearly 50 years that the Bucs will play in their complete 1976 uniform.

The jersey is exclusive to the Buccaneers' 50th season.