TAMPA, Fla. — Baseball fans across the Tampa Bay area are soaking up new buzz over the hometown team.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Rays sale to a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski for about $1.7 billion has been agreed to in principle and is expected to be completed as soon as September.

WATCH: Tampa Bay-area leaders share insight on report of potential Rays sale

A source told The Athletic there's a strong preference to be in Tampa rather than St. Pete.

"We'll find out in the coming weeks. It's been a long wait, over a decade,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

"St. Petersburg will thrive with or without Major League Baseball,” said Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.

The report comes following fallout of the stadium deal in March and confirmation of negotiations for a sale back in June.

ABC Action News had a conversation with Latvala about the report.

“I think that ultimately it’s up to new owner, and it’s up to the new ownership where they want to have the stadium, and if that place is in Tampa Bay and that place is in Hillsborough County, then you know I wish them the best of luck," Latvala said. "I will cheer for them, I will attend games, and I anticipate Pinellas County residents will do the same."

Any deal brings questions over funding.

Tampa City Councilmember Luis Viera told ABC Action News in a statement:

“It is very important to make sure that the Rays stay in the Tampa Bay region. But that importance has to be consistent with principles of respect for taxpayers. In an age when we have critical challenges on public safety, mobility and hurricane infrastructure, any discussion on taxpayer funding for another sports team must be met with the greatest level of scrutiny. Give me the half a dozen fire stations that we need in Tampa any day over a new sports team.”

“Number one, protecting the taxpayers is paramount, and number two, the devil's in the details,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan.

If a move across the Bay happened, it would be a long-time coming for Hagan, who said he's championed the Rays coming to Tampa for over 15 years.

“All of the objective numbers and analysis indicate that for the team to be successful and sustainable long term, it needs to be in Tampa,” said Hagan.

ABC Action News also received a statement from St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch: