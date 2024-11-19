Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Tampa Bay Rays say new ballpark can't open by 2028; suspend work on development

Team says 2029 delivery of ballpark would be too expensive for team to "absorb alone"
Rays Stadium
Tampa Bay Rays
Rays Stadium
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a new letter to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, the Tampa Bay Rays said a new ballpark can't be delivered for the start of the 2028 season and that opening a ballpark in 2029 would be too expensive.

The letter comes as the Pinellas County Commission is scheduled to vote on approving the stadium bonds at Tuesday night's meeting. They have already delayed the vote once.

"As we have informed the county administrator and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, the county’s failure to finalize the bonds last month ended the ability for a 2028 delivery of the ballpark," the Rays said in their letter.

The team continued, "As we have made clear at every step of this process, a 2029 ballpark delivery would result in significantly higher costs that we are not able to absorb alone."

WATCH: Rays fan club urges commissioners to proceed with stadium deal

Rays fan club urges commissioners to proceed with stadium deal

According to the Rays' letter, the team has told architects, builders, and consultants that the stadium agreement had not been honored by the county, and they have "suspended work on the entire project," including both the ballpark and the Historic Gas Plant District.

The team said it had spent more than $50 million on the project, and St. Petersburg and Pinellas County approved the agreement, but that investment is now in jeopardy because the county has not moved forward on the plan.

Read the full letter below:

Tampa Bay Rays letter to BO... by ABC Action News

Bank finally endorses Florida man's hurricane insurance check after we shared his story

Hurricane Milton left a St. Pete man’s property under water. But when he went to cash his insurance check, the bank refused to cash it. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares an update.

Bank finally endorses FL’s man hurricane insurance check after we shared his story

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.