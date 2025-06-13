Organizers discuss crowd control, safety as thousands prepare to protest in Tampa Bay this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — Cities across the country will see protesters take to the streets on June 14. The nationwide protest is called the "No Kings Mass Protest."

One event website reads: "In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies."

June 14 is Flag Day as well as President Trump's birthday.

Here are some of the scheduled protests throughout Tampa Bay:

Hillsborough County

Tampa: Tampa City Hall, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Plant City: City Hall 302 Reynolds St, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg: Tyrone & 66th St area 6901 22nd Ave N, 10:30 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Palm Harbor: US Highway 19 North & Curlew Road, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Largo: Largo Central Park 101 Central Park Dr, 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Largo: NW corner-near PNC Bank, Ulmerton Road & Seminole Boulevard 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Polk County

Lakeland: Munn Park 210 E Main St, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pasco County

New Port Richey: SR 54 & Little Rd Intersection SR 54 and Little Rd 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Highlands County

Sebring: US Social Security Administration 3700 Commercial Dr, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Manatee County

Ellenton: Near Rocky Bluff Library U.S. 301 & Ridgewood Boulevard 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Sarasota County

Sarasota: University Parkway - south side N. Cattlemen Rd west to Honore Ave. 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Sarasota: J.D. Hamel Park 199 Bayfront Dr. 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte County

Englewood: West Dearborn Street & North Indiana Avenue 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

There are some locations that are private.