St. Pete City Council works to make downtown cleaner and help the unhoused population

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City council members are looking for ways to help improve the cleanliness and safety in St. Petersburg.

Council members are considering a new program that would focus on the downtown area.

"I agree they do need help. How do we begin to do that?" said Jerri Bourgholtzer.

Bourgholtzer owns a shop called Boujee Pet Boutique in Downtown St. Pete.

She said it breaks her heart to see how many people walk through her doors asking for help.

"We do often get homeless folks that come in. One gentleman that came in recently said that he didn't want money. He was just hungry. He said that he was a veteran, and he said you know 'please just help me. I'm not looking for anything but a little bit of food," said Bourgholtzer.

She said help for people struggling with homelessness is necessary.

"I went home in tears, that I felt so sorry for those individuals that you see sleeping on the sidewalk, it really it really bothers me a lot. It brings me to tears," she said.

But soon, the City of St. Pete could be focusing more on helping people who are unhoused.

The city is considering a new program, called the "Clean and Safe Program."

It would bring more cleaning services, safety ambassadors and homeless resources to the community.

"Everybody knows the city can definitely use a little cleaning up. Everybody can do for helping the homeless out too. We all see the homeless on the street. We run into them every day. Some of us are very familiar with our local homeless people," said St. Pete resident, Kody Roussert

City council members are coming up with ways to fund the program, but one thing many city council members agree on is that helping the unhoused population should be a priority.

"We take so much for granted when we have a soft place to land at night and you know, a roof over our head and food in the refrigerator and just a plate to put food on," said Bourgholtzer.

Both Roussert and Bourgholtzer said a program like this would be beneficial.

"Any cities that we visited, they stand out in our mind because of the cleanliness, the friendliness of everybody within the city. It's definitely gonna help the growth which we need here in the city," said Roussert.

"Anyway that I think small business owners can get some help as far as trying to clean the city up or helping the homeless. I think it's very very important," said Bourgholtzer.