ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is offering several programs for kids this summer.

“The city provides a lot for the kids during the summer. And there’s more than enough activities around the city for people to participate in,” said Brandy Dorcin, a Parks and Recreation Manager for Aquatics and Athletics.

One of the big things the city is doing is providing free food for kids 18 and under, and they don’t have to be St. Pete residents to get it.

WATCH City of St. Pete offering several activities for families this summer

City of St. Pete offering several activities for families this summer

There are 17 locations all across the city that have free breakfast, lunch, or both. No registration is necessary.

“It’s healthy for them to still be able to receive nutritional food throughout the summer and stay healthy, be able to have opportunities to go somewhere to get a meal if they can’t, that is still nutritional and healthy,” said Dorcin.

Another important activity for families this summer is St. Pete’s Learn to Swim program. It has returned to all city pools. Registration for the next session started this week.

It’s designed to teach children six months and older essential water safety skills.

Each session includes eight 30-45 minute classes.

The cost is $39 full price, but there are scholarships and payment assistance options that can make it free for qualifying families, thanks to community partnerships.

“It’s really important for kids of all ages to have those summer safety skills, survival skills for swimming. We live in Florida. We’re surrounded by bodies of water. So it gives kids an opportunity to exercise, be engaged, get active,” said Dorcin.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to have somewhere to go during the summer, still have fun, participate in fun activities, and be active and engaged,” she added.

Readers of all ages are invited to explore free summer programs through the St. Pete Library system until August 2. You can pick up a programming guide and take-home activities.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging families to check out the different activities that they have lined up for kids at their rec centers, parks, trails, and pools.

Dorcin said these activities are important for kids and the community.

“When they have areas to go to like pools or rec centers, it still gives them a chance to unite with their friends, it gives parents an opportunity to have a safe place that is close to home, for kids to go to,” said Dorcin.

You can register for programs online. Just visit the St. Pete Parks and Recreation website.