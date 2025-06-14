Motorcyclist killed in St. Pete crash: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG — A motorcyclist was killed in a St. Petersburg crash in the early hours of June 13, after an SUV turned into his path, officials said.

At 1:30 a.m., a Kawasaki Motorcycle driven by Mason Derks, 19, was traveling northbound on Park Street North, approaching 28th Ave North.

According to a St. Petersburg Police Department report, a Mazda SUV was traveling westbound on 28th Avenue North and then turned southbound onto Park Street North and into the path of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Derks was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront where he died.

The next of kin has been notified.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.