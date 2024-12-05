Stadium prices skyrocketing as Rays wait for new ballpark

ST. PETERSBURG — If you think the dealings between the Rays and local leaders are contentious, it’s nothing new.

For decades, we’ve seen the struggle over building stadiums. Who should pay for what? And how much is too much?

Nashville’s new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans is well on its way.

But the budget just jumped up by another $100 million and is now at $2.2 billion.

The Titans are paying those additional costs.

One Nashville city councilman was originally against the project. But it was eventually approved with the help of state money ensuring the stadium would be enclosed.

And that councilman who once voted no was front and center at a recent unveiling event.

“I hope you will join me on voting no for this deal,” said Freddie O’Connell at the time.

O’Connell also now happens to be Nashville’s mayor.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority recently said the price tag of a ballpark for the A’s on the site of the Tropicana Hotel went from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion. The A’s ownership already pledged to contribute up to $1.1 billion of that cost and are expected to cover the additional $250 million.

Taxpayers are covering $380 million. And in Buffalo, the Bills new stadium is now estimated at $2.1 billion. That’s more than half a billion more than the original price tag. Taxpayers are paying $850 million of that, while Bills ownership is covering about 60% of total costs.

Salt Lake City doesn’t have a team, but a group is working to build a new baseball stadium, projected to cost $1.8 billion.

The new Rays stadium in downtown St. Petersburg was originally projected to cost $1.3 billion, with the team paying $700 million plus overruns.

The team said recent delays in bond approval will mean construction costs will go up. Under the current deal the Rays are responsible for those costs.