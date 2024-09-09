Voice of the Voter: Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.
On Sept. 9, we focused on Polk County, where reporter Chad Mills interviewed Polk County residents about the area's rapid growth and how the community can balance it and improve infrastructure.
He chatted with a voter and local commissioner about what issues matter to small business leaders.
He talked to the mayor of Winter Haven, Nat Birdsong, about the issues that matter to the people and how city leaders hope to help.
He asked voters at Egg Haven in Winter Haven how much growth and development is too much.
On the ballot, Lori Edwards and Melody Bell are vying to become the next Supervisor of Elections.
We spoke to Jo Shim, the local League of Women Voters vice president in Polk County, who said this election is "very consequential."
Reporter Rebecca Petit spoke to local business owners about their concerns, including inflation. Closely behind inflation, small business owners want candidates to address tax policy.
