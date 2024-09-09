Polk County business owners zero in on inflation ahead of 2024 election

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County small business owners are paying close attention to the 2024 presidential campaign and races on the state and local levels.

“As business owners, we’re always weary, and we’re always watching, and I think it’s our benefit to really pay attention to what the candidates are really, truly saying and what they truly believe in,” said Tim Calhoon, co-owner of Frescos Southern Kitchen.

The top issue small business owners want candidates to tackle is inflation.

“Inflation is always the top of the mark for everybody. In the past several years, the economy has gotten stronger but weaker in the same,” said Tina Calhoon, co-owner of Frescos Southern Kitchen.

"The main thing is inflation. If everybody has to figure out where the groceries are going to come from, they’re not going to take care of their nails and their hair. Will not want to buy ice cream or do anything above or beyond for themselves because they’re barely making it for groceries,” said serial entrepreneur Michael Norado.

“Inflation in general because we sell unnecessary items in a necessary world,” added Stephen Debats, owner of Lloyd’s Antiques.

Closely behind inflation, small business owners said they want candidates to address tax policy.

“I cannot afford to pay any more taxes than I'm already paying right now. We are a small business so that is certainly something from an old administration going into a new administration that I hope continues,” said Joel Ogburn, owner of The AC Fashion House.

“I pay a lot of taxes. Everybody has their hand in my pockets, and we’re a small business, and I literally work for insurance and taxes,” said Debats.

Business owners tell ABC Action News the government needs to make it affordable to operate a small business in America. They are asking candidates to prioritize the rising costs of labor and goods.

“I know as a business owner whenever an election cycle comes around, our biggest concern is how is this going to affect us in terms of cost of goods, labor, taxes, any other additional regulations that we will have to deal with. A lot of that, in turn, has to be passed along to the consumer, unfortunately,” said Tim Calhoon.

He continued, “I think people have kind of lost the perspective that as we do increase minimum wage so does everything else. There is that trickle-down effect and I think that’s part of our inflation and economy problem.”

Some small business owners point to other issues for deciding who to vote for in the upcoming presidential election.

“Book bans are definitely a salient issue right now across the country. You have a lot of advocacy coming from multiple directions. Trying to infiltrate school libraries, public libraries, and bookstores,” said Finley Walker, owner of Inklings Book Shoppe.

“I do have a strong stance on diversity, inclusion, and equality. I believe that we have to be at the front lines of that in small businesses. I think about my small business here in Lakeland, FL. I try to hire the most diverse candidates I possibly can,” said Ogburn.

Many business owners do not feel that the candidates for president are talking enough about small business issues.

“I don't truly believe that they fully understand where we are, especially small business,” Norado said.

“I think at times politicians get too far removed from having their feet on the ground in their community. In other words, actually living the life of a small business owner or a resident in their community. What are the actual costs,” Tim Calhoon said.

“Are they going to spend some money on small business? Do they know what we’re going through? Do we have resources for our cash flow? How do we take care of our employees? How do we bring diversity back into the workplace? Does either candidate really, truly understand where we are or are they just talking a big game,” said Ogburn.