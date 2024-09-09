Polk County voters concerned about managing growth, improving infrastructure

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, so balancing growth and improving infrastructure is one of the main issues on many Polk County voters’ minds.

Days ago, ABC Action News spent time talking to voters at Egg Haven in Winter Haven.

“How much growth and development is too much?” we asked voters.

Mario Lamboy, a small business owner from Haines City, credits the growth with creating jobs.

“Central Florida’s growing massively, so I think it’s a really good — a really good look,” he said.

Most others, though, had a different outlook.

“It’s sad. Too much construction,” said Richard Baugh, from Winter Haven. “Overgrowth.”

“There’s more people,” added Danielle Wallace, who works at Egg Haven and is from Winter Haven. “There’s more houses. There’s less land.”

“They’re building too fast,” added Mitch Davis, who also lived in Winter Haven. “A lot of stuff can’t handle it.”

WFTS

They feel county leaders should put a moratorium on new development until infrastructure can keep up.

“It used to take us five minutes to go someplace. It's now taking us 10 to 15,” said Davis’ wife, Linda Davis. “The roads have started to deteriorate from all the traffic on them.”

“You don’t have five o’clock traffic any more. It’s constant traffic,” Wallace added.

“Somebody has to pay for that, and the only people that can pay for that are the taxpayers, which means taxes will increase,” said Ron Lucia, who lives in Winter Haven.

Earlier this year, a commissioner floated the idea of a half-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure projects. More than half the people we talked to at Egg Haven support the idea.

“That money has to come from somewhere,” said Baugh. “Otherwise, you don’t get the infrastructure taken care of like you do.”

Ultimately, they hope both current and future elected leaders will hear their concerns about growth and act accordingly.

Growth is a key issue in the race for the open District 1 seat on Polk County Board of County Commissioners. The district includes much of South Lakeland. It’s a three-way race between Republican Becky Troutman, Democrat Kay Klymko, and Judi New, a Republican write-in candidate.

As the county comes up with an overall growth plan, there will be meetings throughout the next two months to get public feedback.

Learn more about those upcoming meetings at this link.