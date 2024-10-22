'War on Four' rages in final days of 2024 election

FLORIDA — Less than 14 days to go, and the “war on four” was raging in the Sunshine State.

In two days, Gov. Ron DeSantis made at least three official stops across Florida’s major metros: Coral Gables, Winter Garden, and Jacksonville. The focus is defeating Amendment Four. That’s the abortion initiative DeSantis considers too broad and too dangerous.

“The whole idea is to try to jam this through with a blizzard of lies,” said DeSantis.

A4 exchanges Florida’s current six-week “viability” ban for about 24 weeks, with exceptions determined by a “health care provider.” It lacks definitions and protects “parental notification” without mentioning parental consent.

“There is a bait and switch on, the way it was written,” said DeSantis. “Notification is not consent, and you will absolutely have minors that undergo an abortion without the parents consenting to it.”

DeSantis was not alone in his travels. At all three stops, he was flanked by physicians who echoed his concerns about the amendment’s breadth.

Those unhappy with our current abortion law need to work with our elected officials to change it,” said Dr. Kathy Altman an OBGYN from Orange Park, Florida. “Trying to change our law, using this irreversible, extreme constitutional amendment is like using a chain saw to remove an appendix.”

Their push comes atop taxpayer-funded “PSAs” from Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration. The state agency highlights current abortion law and directs viewers to a website that claims Amendment Four “threatens women’s safety.”

There’s also the very controversial effort to pressure Florida TV stations to stop running ads supporting Amendment Four. Scripps' four Florida stations were among those targeted after airing this ad in particular.

A Florida Health attorney, working at the governor’s direction, sent letters threatening “criminal proceedings” if ads weren’t removed for alleged “false” information. The attorney has since resigned his position. A federal judge has also ordered the state to knock it off with a temporary injunction.

“To keep it simple for the State of Florida: it’s the First Amendment, stupid,” said Northern District Judge Mark E. Walker in his order.

The Yes On Four campaign, which is behind Amendment Four, held its own press call on Tuesday. A team of supporting doctors joined them.

“Medical professionals from across the state, representing over 800 doctors, are officially endorsing Amendment Four,” said Lauren Brenzel, Yes On Four Campaign Director. “This overwhelming support for Florida's medical community sends a clear message abortion is healthcare.”

The group has maintained DeSantis is in the wrong and trying to muddy the waters in the election’s final days. That’s as doctors backing the measure said the safety of Floridians was at stake.

“A ‘yes’ vote means ending Florida's extreme abortion ban,” said Dr. Samantha Baer, Tampa OBGYN. “Saving women's lives, and getting government out of our exam rooms.”

The latest UNF polling puts Amendment Four right on the line. It needs 60% support to pass, and likely Florida voters gave it 60% support.