Florida lawmakers weigh in on U.S. airstrikes on Iran

FLORIDA — After the United States carried out airstrikes in Iran Saturday, some Florida lawmakers weighed in on the military action.

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. successfully struck three nuclear facilities; Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

"The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," said President Trump. "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

Florida lawmakers posted their thoughts through X.

Republican Congressman Rick Scott said, "The United States and the world are a safer place without Iran possessing a nuclear weapon."

And, Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna said, "May God protect and keep our brave service members until they return home safely as well as our many foreign service officers and the many men and women at the State Department."

Democrats have also responded.

State Representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost said, "This is an escalation that will lead to more death. Congress must reconvene immediately to stop the President from pushing us into war."

Meanwhile, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz said, "In the face of diplomatic failure, a window was opened that allowed these strikes to severely diminish Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Any offensive military action will require approval from Congress. The US must focus our efforts to protect our servicemembers, citizens, and diplomats abroad from retaliation."

According to ABC News, U.S. Officials say B-2 bombers dropped a number of massive ordnance penetrator bombs known as bunker busters. Tomahawk missiles were also fired from a submarine.

Iran's Foreign Minister called the attacks "Lawless, and criminal" and added Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests and people. Iran did launch missiles towards Israel in retaliation afterwards which were intercepted over Tel Aviv.

"We lost over a thousand people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate," President Trump said. "I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue."

There are growing concerns of a wider regional conflict.

Possible refueling tankers from MacDill could have been involved. MacDill has the 6th air refueling wing, the KC-135 is the refueling tanker the B-2's would use to cross the globe. MacDill also hosts the headquarters for Central and Special Operations Command. Retired U.S. Army Colonel DJ Reyes, who served more than 33 years in military intelligence and special operations believes MacDill was involved.

The U.S. State Department is evacuating U.S. Diplomats and their families who wish to leave the region.