Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

81-year-old man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Police computer
WFTS
Police computer
Posted

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 81-year-old Bradley Damron III on five felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

FDLE said this is part of the statewide initiative to find and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing any files with sexual abuse of children.

FDLE’s investigation started on June 16 when a local computer repairman discovered files with images of sexual abuse of children on the computer and contacted agents.

Damron, from Tallahassee, was arrested on June 20 when FDLE agents made contact. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Leon County Jail, officials said.

The Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Court, is prosecuting the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For tips to help keep your children safe online, click here.

“I didn't see anything"

Nine-year-old Leah Lendel and her family were enjoying a day at the beach in Boca Grande when a shark bit her hand. Over a week later, she appeared at a press conference with her family at Tampa General Hospital to give an update on her recovery.

9-year-old girl who survived shark attack recounts terrifying moments and her recovery

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.