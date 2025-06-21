81-year-old man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 81-year-old Bradley Damron III on five felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

FDLE said this is part of the statewide initiative to find and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing any files with sexual abuse of children.

FDLE’s investigation started on June 16 when a local computer repairman discovered files with images of sexual abuse of children on the computer and contacted agents.

Damron, from Tallahassee, was arrested on June 20 when FDLE agents made contact. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Leon County Jail, officials said.

The Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Court, is prosecuting the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For tips to help keep your children safe online, click here.