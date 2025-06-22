Six killed in Osceola crash after semitruck hits SUV, bursts into flames: FHP

OSCEOLA CO., Fla. — Six people were killed in an Osceola County crash on June 21 after the SUV they were in collided with a tractor-trailer and caught fire, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 2024 Hyundai Tucson, which six people inside, was traveling on State Road 60, west of South Kenansville Road, shortly before 4 p.m.

At the same time, a 2011 semitruck, driven by a 36-year-old Miami Gardens man, was eastbound on S.R. 60.

The Tucson driver entered the eastbound lane to pass several vehicles. When the driver tried to move back into the westbound lane, the motorist lost control of the SUV, the report stated.

As a result, the tractor trailer then slammed into the side of the SUV, causing both vehicles to erupt in flames.

All six people in the SUV, possibly three adults and three children, were caught inside the SUV and died at the scene, FHP officials said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will update FHP after it identifies the victims.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.