Florida woman shoots deputy after traffic stop: Officials

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Both a deputy and a suspect were injured after a traffic stop that escalated in Marion County early Monday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports about shots being fired in the 2900 block of South Pine Avenue.

Officials said once the traffic stop concluded, a woman shot the deputy, who returned fire.

The deputy has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified of the incident. There are no other details available at this time.