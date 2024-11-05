Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Second Largo woman wins $4 million prize from Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions Jackpot
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mega Millions Jackpot
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One lucky Pinellas County woman won the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery (Lottery), Reana Mahaney, 60, of Largo, matched five numbers in the game but missed the Mega Ball, earning her the second-tier prize.

Mahaney purchased the ticket on June 11 from Publix at 10411 Ulmerton Road. The Publix will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. You can see the lottery drawing results here.

This was the second Largo woman reported to win a Mega Millions drawing within a week. Megan Chora claimed her prize after purchasing her ticket from another Publix on Ulmerton Road.

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.