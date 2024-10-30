Largo woman wins $4 million prize from Mega Millions drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — One lucky Pinellas County woman won the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing.
According to the Florida Lottery (Lottery), Megan Chora, 40, of Largo, matched five numbers in the game but missed the Mega Ball, earning her the second-tier prize.
Chora purchased the ticket on June 11 from Publix at 10500 Ulmerton Road. The Publix will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. You can see lottery drawing results here
