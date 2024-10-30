Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Largo woman wins $4 million prize from Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions Jackpot
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Mega Millions Jackpot
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — One lucky Pinellas County woman won the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery (Lottery), Megan Chora, 40, of Largo, matched five numbers in the game but missed the Mega Ball, earning her the second-tier prize.

Chora purchased the ticket on June 11 from Publix at 10500 Ulmerton Road. The Publix will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. You can see lottery drawing results here

“Six grand out of my pocket”

In August, we reported how a man bought two used Volvos from the same Hillsborough used car dealership and found both cars had non-functioning airbags and seatbelts. Now, I-Team investigator Adam Walser tracked the new owner and arranged for a mechanic to see if the safety equipment was properly repaired before it was resold.

Florida used car lot sold vehicle with defective airbags, seatbelts after it was returned for same issues

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.