HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Protesters took to the streets of Tampa on Sunday afternoon to protest war.

Signs that read “Stop the war on Iran” were held high as chants filled the air. People there said they are protesting the U.S. involvement in the Iran and Israel conflict.

The protest came after the news broke that the U.S. had launched three airstrikes on Iran.

WATCH: Protesters gather in Tampa as Gov. DeSantis applauds President Trump's handling of Iran

Local protesters calling to stop war on Iran

“I’m protesting war. I've protested war since 1970. War is not sustainable. War, we can't afford it. War, it’s immoral. We need to stop waging war," Barbara Klutho, a protester, said.

Protesters said they think President Trump should not have gotten involved in a regional war in the Middle East. They want the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel.

“I’m very upset because the United States is supporting Israel, which is committing genocide in Palestine," Mauricio Vasquez, another protester, said.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is applauding President Trump's handling of Iran. He posted on X on Sunday to voice his support.

“President Trump has been consistent and correct that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons," the post reads. "During the Biden Administration, Iran was on a surefire path to a nuclear weapon; Thanks to Operation Midnight Hammer those nuclear ambitions have been reduced to a far fetched dream.”

DeSantis has also been working to bring Americans home from Israel. On Friday, a charter flight landed in Tampa carrying more than 160 evacuees. The state coordinated the mission through the Division of Emergency Management, with assistance from a Florida-based nonprofit.

The governor called it a challenging mission, but said more are on the way.

Senator Jay Collins is overseas helping to facilitate the rescues. He is set to land in Tampa Monday evening with another group of Americans returning home.