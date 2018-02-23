President Trump calls Florida deputy a "coward" for not entering Parkland school during shooting
10:34 AM, Feb 23, 2018
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."
Trump was departing the White House for the Conservative Political Action Conference when he said: "When it came time to get in there and do something" Florida deputy Scot Peterson "didn't have the courage or something happened."
Trump added, "he certainly did a poor job, there's no question about that."