Florida House votes down assault weapon ban

As hundreds of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prepare to board buses to lobby lawmakers to demand gun control, a measure was struck down on Tuesday by the Republican-held Florida House that would ban assault weapons.
The motion was denied by a whopping 71-36 tally.
Tuesday's vote came six days after a confessed gunman killed 17 lives at the Parkland, Florida high school. Many of the 3,000 students of the high school have since been vocal in their opposition to status quo gun laws, with the hope of increasing restrictions to posses firearms.