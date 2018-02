Police and school leaders in St. Pete are urging parents and students not to spread rumors and threats they see on social media.

Chief Anthony Holloway said a good example of a rumor spreading unnecessary information occurred Thursday at Northeast High School. Holloway was in the school with Mayor Rick Kriseman when parents started to pull their children out of class.

“The rumor was the SWAT team was in the building, we are not the SWAT team,” said Holloway.

Superintendent Michael Grego encouraged parents and students to report a rumor or threat to authorities before spreading it on social media.

“It disturbs the learning process and adds anxiety to the community and to our parents,” said Grego.

St. Pete police have investigated nine unfounded threats since the shooting in Parkland last week.

One student has been arrested for making a threat.