Governor Scott announcing "major action plan" to keep FL students safe

Florida Governor Rick Scott is scheduled to announce a "major action plan" to keep Florida students safe following the school shooting in Parkland.

The plan will reportedly include major changes to help keep students safe, including school safety improvements and keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness.

Gov. Scott was involved in meetings with law enforcement, school administrators, mental health experts, students and more following the tragic shooting last week.

The press conference will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday and can be seen LIVE here.