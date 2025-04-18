Tampa Bay area FSU alumni share grief, disbelief after mass shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The tragedy happened over 200 miles from Tampa, yet for Florida State alumni, it's family.

"Like, oh my god, not again,” said FSU alum Michael Lortz.

Thursday's shooting brought up a range of emotions.

"I had heard that there were some students that were at Parkland as well, and you just feel doubly sad for those kids because you're like we shouldn't be in these situations period,” said Lortz.

The Florida State roots run deep in the Tampa Bay Area.

"In Tampa, there are well over 30,000 alumni, and it's a family,” said Lortz.

No matter how far removed they were from the mass shooting, it still hit too close to home.

"These are spaces that we hold sacred on campus,” said Lortz. “It's a strong place for all of our memories.”

Roberto Torres, the owner of Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters, feels that closeness, too.

He graduated from FSU in 2002.

"I spent seven years of my life in Tallahassee, and it will forever have a piece of my heart,” said Torres.

Torres said he knew people on campus on Thursday.

"First one was that they were sheltering in place in their office and that they were waiting to hear the clear,” said Torres. "Whenever something like that happens, there's like a 3- or 6-degree separation from everyone.”

As the community finds a way forward, they are also asking what can be done so that something like this doesn't happen again.

"It's just wrap our arms, our collective, our spiritual arms around our alumni brothers and sisters, our alumni brethren, and just say hey fellow alumni, say hey, we've got you,” said Lortz.