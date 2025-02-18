Affordable housing crisis remains top concern for Floridians as lawmakers ready return to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is great – if you can afford it. High housing costs continue to be a significant challenge for Floridians as state lawmakers prepare for their 60-day session in Tallahassee next month. As spring approaches and the sounds of construction fill the air, the need for affordable residential property remains urgent across the state.

Tuesday, Sen. Don Gaetz (R-Pensacola) emphasized Florida’s ongoing efforts to address what many are now calling a “crisis.”

“The state has taken significant steps toward addressing the affordable housing or workforce housing needs, but this bill takes another step forward,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz is championing SB 184: Affordable Housing, a bill designed to expand housing options in single-family zones by requiring local governments to permit the construction of Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs). These small residences, often referred to as “granny flats” or “carriage houses,” offer a potential solution to the housing shortage.

“ADUs increase workforce housing because they cost less to build, are cheaper to rent, and are often located in urban areas where workers need to live close to their jobs,” Gaetz explained.

The main goal of the legislation is to increase the housing supply without putting the cost on the state. It’ll simultaneously benefit the property owner as well, said Gaetz, raising their home value and offering a source of passive income.

While the measure cleared its first committee unanimously, concerns remain. Critics have raised issues with the lack of parking requirements and the potential for these units to be converted into short-term vacation rentals.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) voiced concerns during the debate, stressing the importance of ensuring ADUs serve a specific purpose.

“If we’re doing this because we’re looking for workforce housing, we should make sure we’re very clear about that,” Passidomo said. “There is a law on the books, but the problem is that a lot of our local governments are ignoring it.”

Gaetz has vowed to address the concerns as the bill progresses through the legislative process.

But in the meantime, Floridians continue to push for more affordable housing solutions.

A recent University of North Florida poll, released on Tuesday, found that housing and property insurance costs are the top concerns for Floridians, with 34% of respondents ranking them as their number-one issue, surpassing the economy, jobs, and inflation.

Immigration, getting a relatively low ranking. While it was a major issue in the national conversation during the November election, only 9% of Floridians listed it as their top priority.

Housing costs have been on the mind of the Speaker of the Florida House, Rep. Danny Perez (R-Miami), since at least last year when he was handed the gavel.

“I don't want to lose the talent that is born and bred in the state of Florida to other states,” Perez said in December.

However, in recent weeks, Republican lawmakers focused heavily on immigration reform instead of affordability. The effort was driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis who wanted the state to help supplement and support the Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. It led to more than a month of GOP infighting. The issue was settled last Thursday with DeSantis signing two new laws into effect.

That has potentially cleared the way for more attention on housing affordability ahead of the March 4th session’s gavel drop.

“We're allowing the membership to come up with what those solutions may look like,” Perez said. “They’re starting to file those bills, and where that ends up, we’ll see… I don’t want my daughter to go to college in 15 years and eventually have to leave because she can’t afford to live here.”

A number of proposals have already been introduced, including rent caps on affordable housing leases, grants for low-income seniors facing high condo fees, and a tax credit program to incentivize the conversion of hotels into housing.

While it's unclear whether these bills will make it to the governor’s desk, one thing is certain: Floridians are insisting on more affordable housing options.