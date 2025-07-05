Good Samaritan rescues kidnapped child, suspect in custody: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) said a good Samaritan rescued a 9-year-old child from getting kidnapped.

Deputies said on June 27, patrol officers responded to Northwest Jacksonville after 911 operators received a “disturbing call.”

The 9-year-old boy was selling water on the road when 22-year-old Mikaya Williams stopped and tried to lure him into her car. The boy refused, so Williams got out, pulled the child in her vehicle, and drove off, deputies said.

A family friend of the boy saw this kidnapping, followed her car to W 45th Street, and when the vehicle stopped, took the boy and blocked the car in until officers arrived. JSO said deputies arrested Williams on the scene for Kidnapping, a 1st degree felony.

She is currently at the Duval County Jail without bond. The boy was returned safely.