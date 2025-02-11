Florida Lawmakers reach immigration reform deal after weeks of tension

Florida lawmakers returned to the state capitol Tuesday, poised to pass a set of immigration reforms after weeks of conflict with Governor Ron DeSantis. The compromise follows a fierce battle within the GOP, featuring intense infighting, recall petitions, and even death threats.

"The State of Florida wins,” said Florida House Speaker Rep. Danny Perez (R). “I wouldn't say that this could be interpreted in any other way."

The legislation, which blends ideas from both the governor and the legislature, comes after a tumultuous period of political division. Florida Senate President Sen. Ben Albritton (R) likened the resolution to sibling rivalry.

"You know, I don't know how many of you have siblings,” said Albritton. “But, you know, siblings squabble sometimes, and what we've done is we've worked our way through that.”

Key provisions of the new immigration legislation include:

Ending in-state tuition for undocumented students

Reducing immigration enforcement funding from what was a half billion dollars, to a quarter billion

Making illegal immigration a state crime

Establishing a State Board of Immigration, comprised of the governor, ag commissioner, attorney general, and state CFO. It’ll oversee immigration policies, coordinate with the federal government, and require unanimous approval to make decisions.

The board was a surprise twist, resolving a major disagreement between the legislature and the governor over who would control Florida’s immigration enforcement. The deal opted for collective leadership rather than entrusting the power solely to a DeSantis appointee or the state’s agriculture commissioner.

Online, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) praised the deal, signaling he’d support the legislation if it arrived on his desk as is.

"All in all, I think this was really strong,” said DeSantis on X. “I commend the legislature for stepping up — if they’re able to pass the legislation as presented now, they can expect my strong support."

Despite that sense of victory from the governor and his allies, some lawmakers are wary, cautioning that the tensions are far from over.

"I do think this isn't the last you'll see,” said Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami). “Unfortunately, we have some strong leadership here in Tallahassee, and we're going to continue to make sure that we have a voice for all Floridians."

Sen. Randy Fine (R-Melbourne), who is sponsoring the refreshed legislation, expressed frustration over the lingering conflict.

“I think it's unfortunate, and I think it's frankly unforgivable,” said Fine. “For the governor to say to people who marched through the snow with him in Iowa that they supported amnesty, it's a mistake of colossal proportions."

Florida Democrats, who hold super minorities in both chambers, remained critical of the focus on immigration reform. House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D), said lawmakers missed a chance to tackle more pressing issues.

"We have missed opportunities to focus on issues that are important to Floridians, like lowering the cost of health care or their auto insurance or their property insurance,” said Driskell. “So yeah, a lot of time has been wasted on this while the Republicans in the legislature and the governor try to suck up to Donald Trump."

The legislation is set to head to committees on Wednesday, with final floor approval expected on Thursday before being sent to the governor for signature.