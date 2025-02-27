79 reported sick in latest outbreak of norovirus on cruise ships out of Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a Holland America Line ship had an outbreak of norovirus on a recent trip out of Florida.
The Holland America ship Eurodam is traveling from February 19 through March 1 when the norovirus outbreak struck.
According to the CDC, 79 of the 2,057 passengers, or roughly 3.8%, reported being ill during the trip. Nine crew members, out of 834, also reported being sick with norovirus.
Holland America Line said it took the following actions after the outbreak:
- Increased cleaning and disinfection procedures according to their outbreak prevention and response plan
- Collected stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases for testing
- Isolated ill passengers and crew
- Consulted with Vessel Sanitation Program about sanitation cleaning procedures and reporting ill cases
