79 reported sick in latest outbreak of norovirus on cruise ships out of Florida

DARRYL DYCK/AP
Passengers watch as the Holland America Koningsdam cruise ship docks in Victoria, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The cruise ship is the first to call to a Canadian port since prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a Holland America Line ship had an outbreak of norovirus on a recent trip out of Florida.

The Holland America ship Eurodam is traveling from February 19 through March 1 when the norovirus outbreak struck.

According to the CDC, 79 of the 2,057 passengers, or roughly 3.8%, reported being ill during the trip. Nine crew members, out of 834, also reported being sick with norovirus.

Holland America Line said it took the following actions after the outbreak:

  • Increased cleaning and disinfection procedures according to their outbreak prevention and response plan
    • Collected stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases for testing
      • Isolated ill passengers and crew
        • Consulted with Vessel Sanitation Program about sanitation cleaning procedures and reporting ill cases


