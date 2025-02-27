79 reported sick in latest outbreak of norovirus on cruise ships out of Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a Holland America Line ship had an outbreak of norovirus on a recent trip out of Florida.

The Holland America ship Eurodam is traveling from February 19 through March 1 when the norovirus outbreak struck.

According to the CDC, 79 of the 2,057 passengers, or roughly 3.8%, reported being ill during the trip. Nine crew members, out of 834, also reported being sick with norovirus.

Holland America Line said it took the following actions after the outbreak:



Increased cleaning and disinfection procedures according to their outbreak prevention and response plan



Collected stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases for testing



Isolated ill passengers and crew



Consulted with Vessel Sanitation Program about sanitation cleaning procedures and reporting ill cases