NewsFlorida News

2nd Florida cruise reports norovirus outbreak with nearly 120 people sick

DARRYL DYCK/AP
Passengers watch as the Holland America Koningsdam cruise ship docks in Victoria, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The cruise ship is the first to call to a Canadian port since prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A second Florida cruise ship is experiencing a norovirus outbreak just days after the CDC reported several cases on a ship that departed from Tampa.

According to the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program, the outbreak occurred on Feb. 7 on Holland America Line's Rotterdam cruise. The ship departed from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale on Feb. 2.

A total of 107 out of 2,614 passengers and 12 out of 969 crew members have been reported sick so far.

Those impacted have been isolated to prevent more people from getting sick. The ship is set to return to Florida on Feb. 14.

A similar outbreak occurred aboard Royal Caribbean International's Radiance of the Seas, which departed from Tampa on Feb. 1. On Feb. 7, 89 passengers and two crew were reported sick, but on Feb. 11, the CDC said the final number of cases totaled 160 passengers and eight crew members.


