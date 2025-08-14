DeSantis announces plans for another immigration detention facility in Florida

SANDERSON, Fla. — There's another immigration center being prepped for use in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday.

The Baker Correctional Institution is about to get an immigration makeover, as Florida officials believe the defunct prison in north Florida can help them with undocumented migrant detainment and deportation efforts.

A federal judge is currently weighing the fate of the state’s detention center located on isolated airstrip in the Florida Everglades, better known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The Baker Correctional Institution, a state prison which is little over 40 miles west of Jacksonville, and is expected to house 1,300 immigration detention beds, though that capacity could be expanded to 2,000, according to state officials.

DeSantis dubbed the new center as the "Deportation Depot."