Cruise ship departed from Tampa has Norovirus outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cruise
Brynn Anderson/AP
Royal Caribbean Cruise
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A number of people got sick during a Norovirus outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from Tampa this month.

The CDC reported that the outbreak impacted 89 passengers and two crew aboard Royal Caribbean International's Radiance of the Seas. There is no known cause at this time.

The outbreak occurred on Feb. 4, just days into the trip, which began on Feb. 1. The predominant symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea.

In response, the crew increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, collected samples for testing and isolated sick passengers and crew. The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program is remotely monitoring the situation.

There were a total of 2,164 passengers and 910 crew members on the ship, which departed from Tampa for a seven-day excursion to Mexico, Honduras and Belize City.


