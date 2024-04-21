Watch Now
NewsTampa

Actions

Tampa police investigating shooting death at local club

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 06:11:37-04

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting at a club that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at Teaser's Gentlemen's club located at 9700 N. Nebraska Ave. at about 1:09 a.m.

According to TPD press release, the male victim was shot in the upper torso area and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No other information was available.

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.