Tampa police investigating shooting death at local club

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting at a club that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at Teaser's Gentlemen's club located at 9700 N. Nebraska Ave. at about 1:09 a.m.

According to TPD press release, the male victim was shot in the upper torso area and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No other information was available.