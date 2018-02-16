Parents of accused Seminole Heights killer return to court for refusing to answer questions

TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of the accused Seminole Heights killer return to court on Friday hoping to reason with a judge after state investigators say they have refused to cooperate, stalling the case.
Howell Donaldson Junior and his wife, Rosita Donaldson face potential contempt of court charges after they refused to answer questions regarding their sons' case.
The couple has been refusing to testify against their son, even after receiving a court subpoena. Their attorney claims that they were uncooperative because they didn't want their testimony to hand over the information that could potentially land their son on death row.
The civil case has been carried out for a few months, and now a new judge will listen to both parties and determine whether or not the parties can "show cause."
They will appear before Judge Mark Wolfe at 9 a.m. on Friday.