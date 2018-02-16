Parents of accused Seminole Heights killer return to court for refusing to answer questions

TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of the accused Seminole Heights killer return to court on Friday hoping to reason with a judge after state investigators say they have refused to cooperate, stalling the case.

Howell Donaldson Junior and his wife, Rosita Donaldson face potential contempt of court charges after they refused to answer questions regarding their sons' case.

The couple has been refusing to testify against their son, even after receiving a court subpoena. Their attorney claims that they were uncooperative because they didn't want their testimony to hand over the information that could potentially land their son on death row.

The civil case has been carried out for a few months, and now a new judge will listen to both parties and determine whether or not the parties can "show cause."

They will appear before Judge Mark Wolfe at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The couples' son, Howell Emanuel Donaldson III is accused of killing four people over a span of six weeks in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa. He was booked into jail on November 29 and charged with four counts of First-Degree murder in connection to the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

In January, State Prosecutors announced that they plan to seek the death penalty against Donaldson.