Seminole Heights Killings: State to announce death penalty decision against Howell Donaldson III

TAMPA, Fla. — The State will decide on Tuesday morning whether or not to pursue the death penalty against the suspected Seminole Heights killer.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III is accused of killing four people over a span of six weeks in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa. He was booked into jail on November 29 and charged with four counts of First-Degree murder in connection to the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

ABC Action News spoke with Tampa Mayor Buckhorn last week at an event where he recognized the woman credited with helping police catch Donaldson. He told us he would be extremely disappointed if the State didn't pursue the death penalty.

"If that jury comes back and says that this young man is guilty, he deserves the same level of sympathy that he gave to those victims," Buckhorn said.

State Attorney Andrew Warren will provide a statement on the capital punishment decision on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.