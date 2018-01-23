Seminole Heights Killings: State to announce death penalty decision against Howell Donaldson III

ABC Action News spoke with Tampa Mayor Buckhorn last week at an event where he recognized the woman credited with helping police catch Donaldson. He told us he would be extremely disappointed if the State didn't pursue the death penalty.
"If that jury comes back and says that this young man is guilty, he deserves the same level of sympathy that he gave to those victims," Buckhorn said.
State Attorney Andrew Warren will provide a statement on the capital punishment decision on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.