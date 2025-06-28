MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre adds "Backyard" for concertgoers

TAMPA, Fla. — The newest premium area at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre was designed to show off what a Florida summer has to offer.

It’s called The Backyard and Amphitheatre, general manager Trent Banks said it’s for people looking for something different when they come to a concert.

“We listen to the fans. And I think what we are constantly told is experiences right now are huge. And so, trying to find and create different experiences within a music venue is always going to be a challenge.”

The Backyard will feature a DJ, games, different food options, cabanas, and a karaoke booth.

Banks said it’s the latest feature at the Amphitheater as Tampa continues to grow as a top spot for the biggest touring acts to visit.

“We move a lot of tickets, it’s become a great place for people to come and play,” Banks said.

Fans can add The Backyard experience when buying tickets.

Access starts at $50.

The Amphitheater roof suffered major damage during Hurricane Milton, and most of the seats will remain uncovered for the rest of the year.

Banks said a new roof will be up for next year’s concert season.