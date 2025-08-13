New name for Lightning's home: Amalie Arena to become Benchmark International Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — After 11 years, it's official: Amalie Arena is getting a new name.

The iconic venue and home of the Tampa Bay Lightning will be known as Benchmark International Arena moving forward. The move comes as part of Benchmark International's agreement to the naming rights.

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) and Benchmark International, a global leader in mergers and acquisitions, announced Wednesday a multi-year naming rights partnership that will usher in a new era for Tampa Bay’s premier sports and entertainment venue.

Originally known as the Ice Palace, the venue made its debut on Oct. 12, 1996, with its first-ever event: the Royal Hanneford Circus. The Lightning took to the ice a short time later on Oct. 20, when they defeated the New York Rangers 5-2.

Benchmark International is a global mergers and acquisitions firm that provides business owners and operators with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses.

“We’re proud to welcome Benchmark International as the new naming rights partner of our venue,” said Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs. “Benchmark International is a well-respected brand with global reach and strong ties to the Tampa Bay community. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, service and community impact. As we transition to this new era, we are grateful for our long-time naming rights partner, AMALIE Motor Oil, who will continue to be a corporate partner of our organization.”

Benchmark International's Chairman and Co-Founder, Steven Keane added, “We are honored to partner with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, organizations that, like us, are committed to delivering excellence and giving back to the community. Benchmark International Arena will continue to be a destination where unforgettable moments and community connection come together under one roof.”

As part of the partnership, the arena will undergo a complete rebranding that includes new exterior and interior signage, digital integrations and the official renaming of its premium club level to the Benchmark International Club Level, featuring The Mark as its signature all-inclusive experience. The agreement also includes joint community initiatives with over $3,000,000 in non-profit financial contributions that align with both organizations’ desire to make a meaningful impact in Tampa Bay.

Since opening in 1996, the arena has hosted millions of fans, marquee events and celebrated three Stanley Cup Championships. Today, it stands as the centerpiece of Tampa’s vibrant sports and entertainment district in the heart of the Water Street neighborhood.

In 2002, the building was renamed to the St. Pete Times Forum as part of a partnership with the St. Petersburg Times. The Forum was briefly changed to the Tampa Bay Times forum in 2012 to reflect the newspaper's rebranding. But in 2014, just a year after undergoing a $62 million transformation, local Tampa Bay company Amalie Oil entered an agreement for the naming rights, and Amalie Arena was born.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and ABC Action News are both owned by EW Scripps.