Local nurses warn parents of counterfeit car seats sold online

BRANDON, Fla. — NICU nurses from a local hospital are warning parents after a growing trend online was brought to their attention.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital nurses said that counterfeit infant car seats are now being sold to parents through online marketplaces. The car seats do not meet the US safety requirements and lack essential safety features, such as federally approved restraints that help secure a baby in the proper position.

According to a press release, the issue was discovered during the NICU's mandatory car seat test, which takes place just before a baby is sent home. In a single month, nurses flagged two counterfeit car seats brought in by new parents, both purchased online from what they believed were trusted retailers.

“Parents think they are buying a safe, approved car seat when, in reality, they’re purchasing an unregulated, counterfeit product that could cost their baby’s life,” said Dr. Kiran Dwarakanath, neonatologist and NICU medical director at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “Scammers are taking advantage of new parents during a vulnerable and emotional time — and the result is putting our most precious patients at risk.”

Officials said that while NICU graduates undergo mandatory car seat testing before discharge, most newborns who do not require a NICU stay do not require a car seat safety screening, meaning that families could unknowingly be taking their newborns home in unsafe car seats.

“Our nurses caught these because NICU babies have to pass the car seat test,” Dwarakanath added. “But the scary truth is, babies going home without a NICU stay don’t have to undergo these tests by law. That’s why it’s so critical we raise awareness now — so parents can check their seats and protect their children before tragedy strikes. We want to get the word out to the community to protect our babies.”

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital urged parents to do the following:



Purchase only from authorized retailers and directly from manufacturers’ websites.

Check for National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) certification labels on the car seat.

Avoid deals that seem “too good to be true” or are heavily discounted on unfamiliar online marketplaces.

For parents wanting more information on car seats, head to NHTSA's car seat safety page.