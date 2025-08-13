Happy 813 Day! The deals and events happening across Tampa to celebrate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — August 13 is referred to as 813 day in Tampa. 813 is the city's area code, and it is also an annual celebration of the city’s pride, culture, and community.
From food deals to community events, there is no shortage of ways to show your love for the 813!
Visit Tampa Bay is hosting an 813 Day bash at the visitors center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 201 N Franklin Street. There will be giveaways, food, and ticket raffles.
The City of Tampa Litter Skimmer Boat is celebrating the day with a community river clean up. Organizers will meet at 10 am at Urban Kai located outside Armature works. You can bring your own board or rent a paddle board or Kayak.
In Hyde Park the day kicks off with a Barry's and Solidcore community workout at 9 am. Admission is free and it is at Village Circle.
As part of 813 Day, Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 up to $1,000 to the historic Tampa theater for every photo taken in front of the Tampa sign and shared on social media. To enter post your photo on Instagram and tag "sparkmanwharf." Use the hashtags "#sparkmanwharf" and "#813day."
Some would argue the best part of 8-1-3 day are the $8.13 deals.
Below is the list of items going for $8.13 on August 13 in Tampa:
- Bartaco
- Chips, guacamole, salsa trio
- Boozy
- Cuban Boa, Pirate Punch and Cuban sanwich
- Buddy Brew Coffee
- Artisan Toast
- Fig and Julep
- Gift with qualifying oil/vinegar purchase
- Forbicci
- Debut of “Pirates of Rome” cocktail
- Irish 31
- Summer cocktails and select appetizers
- Palihouse
- Cocktail of the day
- The Hippo
- Limited edition Hippo Tusk frozen pop
- Color Me Mine
- 10 oz mug
- ELAN/ Visage
- Beauty and wellness specials
- Hyde Park House
- day passes and coffee/ pastry special
- Lighthouse Beer Garden
- Local craft beer
- Jotoro
- Frozen margaritas
- Yard House
- Chicken nachos
- The modern Paws
- Biscuit bar treats
- Fit Bowl Co
- 16 oz Pina Azul Smoothie
- Boulon Brasserie
- Special cocktail deal
- Chill Bros
- Ice cream pints
- Dang Dude
- 4 piece dumpling and boba
- Gorditos
- 2 empanadas and a soda
- Gallita Taqueria
- 2 chicken tacos and jarritos
