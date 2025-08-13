Happy 813 Day! The deals and events happening across Tampa to celebrate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — August 13 is referred to as 813 day in Tampa. 813 is the city's area code, and it is also an annual celebration of the city’s pride, culture, and community.

From food deals to community events, there is no shortage of ways to show your love for the 813!

Visit Tampa Bay is hosting an 813 Day bash at the visitors center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 201 N Franklin Street. There will be giveaways, food, and ticket raffles.

Happy 8-1-3 Day! The deals and events happening across Tampa to celebrate

The City of Tampa Litter Skimmer Boat is celebrating the day with a community river clean up. Organizers will meet at 10 am at Urban Kai located outside Armature works. You can bring your own board or rent a paddle board or Kayak.

In Hyde Park the day kicks off with a Barry's and Solidcore community workout at 9 am. Admission is free and it is at Village Circle.

As part of 813 Day, Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 up to $1,000 to the historic Tampa theater for every photo taken in front of the Tampa sign and shared on social media. To enter post your photo on Instagram and tag "sparkmanwharf." Use the hashtags "#sparkmanwharf" and "#813day."

Some would argue the best part of 8-1-3 day are the $8.13 deals.

Below is the list of items going for $8.13 on August 13 in Tampa:

Bartaco

Chips, guacamole, salsa trio

Boozy

Cuban Boa, Pirate Punch and Cuban sanwich

Buddy Brew Coffee

Artisan Toast

Fig and Julep

Gift with qualifying oil/vinegar purchase

Forbicci

Debut of “Pirates of Rome” cocktail

Irish 31

Summer cocktails and select appetizers

Palihouse

Cocktail of the day

The Hippo

Limited edition Hippo Tusk frozen pop

Color Me Mine

10 oz mug

ELAN/ Visage

Beauty and wellness specials

Hyde Park House

day passes and coffee/ pastry special

Lighthouse Beer Garden

Local craft beer

Jotoro

Frozen margaritas

Yard House

Chicken nachos

The modern Paws

Biscuit bar treats

Fit Bowl Co

16 oz Pina Azul Smoothie

Boulon Brasserie

Special cocktail deal

Chill Bros

Ice cream pints

Dang Dude

4 piece dumpling and boba

Gorditos

2 empanadas and a soda

Gallita Taqueria

2 chicken tacos and jarritos



