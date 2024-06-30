Watch Now
NewsTampa

Actions

FHP: Drunk woman hits 130 mph trying to flee

FHP Hillsborough crash.JPG
Florida Highway Patrol
Sahal Mata Flatts, of Bradenton, crashed her Mercedes Benz trying to flee from troopers, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP Hillsborough crash.JPG
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 30, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who fled from troopers of up to speeds of 130mph before crashing early Sunday morning was arrested for drunk driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Sahal Mata Flatts, 25, of Bradenton, also was charged with fleeing to elude highspeed and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

At about 1:03 a.m., Mata Flatts was seen traveling in a blue Mercedes Benz on Interstate 275 in Tampa without her lights on.

A trooper followed her onto State Road 589, where the law enforcement officer attempted to pull her over. She however, accelerated, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph in an attempt to flee, an FHP report stated.

Mata Flatts got off at exit 7 (Linebaugh Avenue), but due to the high speeds, she lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

When troopers reached her, she had red, glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had a slurred speech, a trooper stated in the report. She was taken to a hospital and later arrested.

Her license was suspended from a prior DUI arrest, the report stated.

She was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.