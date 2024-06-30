FHP: Drunk woman hits 130 mph trying to flee

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who fled from troopers of up to speeds of 130mph before crashing early Sunday morning was arrested for drunk driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Sahal Mata Flatts, 25, of Bradenton, also was charged with fleeing to elude highspeed and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

At about 1:03 a.m., Mata Flatts was seen traveling in a blue Mercedes Benz on Interstate 275 in Tampa without her lights on.

A trooper followed her onto State Road 589, where the law enforcement officer attempted to pull her over. She however, accelerated, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph in an attempt to flee, an FHP report stated.

Mata Flatts got off at exit 7 (Linebaugh Avenue), but due to the high speeds, she lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

When troopers reached her, she had red, glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had a slurred speech, a trooper stated in the report. She was taken to a hospital and later arrested.

Her license was suspended from a prior DUI arrest, the report stated.

She was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.