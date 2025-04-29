City leaders look to revitalize and redevelop Tampa's north downtown

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s easy to spot the growth across Tampa’s downtown.

“Being born and raised here, I don’t know, it’s kind of like bittersweet seeing like your hometown change so fast,” said Ali Kader.

Kader is the manager at Pizza Kitchen, a new business off North Florida Avenue. He explained the owner saw the location’s potential.

“He saw how everything’s kind of moving this way, especially with the new developments over by the transit station,” said Kader. “He thought this would be a good location, and so far, thank god, so good.”

WFTS

Their business is just steps away from a big redevelopment effort on the north end of downtown near North Tampa Street.

“This is just one project that’s going to be a catalyst for redevelopment across this entire north end of downtown,” said Tampa City Council member Alan Clendenin.

Officials said four properties owned by the City and the Community Redevelopment Agency are part of an RFP that includes the old Army-Navy Surplus Market, totaling about four acres.

The goal is to use the land for mixed-use development, including affordable housing.

City of Tampa

“Half of the 750 homes would be affordable, and also 30 percent of those units would be affordable for a family of three making less than $70,000,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

The properties are next to the Ashley Drive on-ramp to I-275, which the city said, if approved, would be redesigned to improve connectivity and pedestrian safety between the new development and surrounding neighborhoods.

Leaders also see the streetcar eventually expanding.

“Our streetcar is going to continue down Florida Avenue, come up Palm, and then back down Tampa, so it’s going to connect this whole north downtown area going all the way down to Armature Works,” said Castor.

It’s welcome news to neighbors who are watching downtown Tampa continue to transform.

“It’s always changing, always something new going on,” said Kader. “It’s going to be great.”