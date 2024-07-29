Arrests made in Tampa shooting that killed Rapper Foolio: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Three people were arrested in a Tampa shooting that killed Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), at about 4:40 am on July 23, officers received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot hotel. Charles Jones, also known as Julio Foolio, died in the shooting, according to police. Three people were also injured in the gunfire, but they all survived.

Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21, were all arrested Saturday afternoon, July 27, in Jacksonville.

Tampa police said that they are still looking for two other people in connection to the shooting: 30-year-old Rashad Murphy and 27-year-old Davion Murphy.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said that the shooters were part of or affiliated with rival gangs of Jones.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released when available, police officials said.

Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021