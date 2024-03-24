Wrong-way driver killed in I-75 crash, woman critical

A Wimauma man was killed early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the 32-year-old sedan driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275 at about 1:52 a.m. in Manatee County. He then entered Interstate 75, traveling the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes.

A 23-year-old Bradenton woman was driving a sedan southbound on southbound I-75 at mile-marker 233, when the man hit her head-on, the report stated.

A third vehicle driven by a 29-year-old St. Cloud resident then hit the woman from behind.

The Wimauma man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

The woman was flown to Tampa General Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.