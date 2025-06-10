Women arrested for torching boyfriend's car in Bradenton: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton woman was arrested on Monday after police said she set her boyfriend's car on fire and almost burned down their apartment.

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said 38-year-old Natasha Killbrew was on the scene when police responded to a car fire that was spreading to an apartment next door.

Killbrew, who was already on probation, said the car belonged to her boyfriend and that they lived together in the apartment next door.

Police said she initially denied starting the fire, then said she had thrown a lit cigarette near the car, and eventually said she had doused herself in cooking oil and attempted to set herself on fire.

However, there were no burn marks on Killbrew or her clothing and she was taken into custody.

BPD said Killbrew is facing charges of arson and violation of probation.