NewsSarasota, Manatee County

204 cats rescued in Manatee County: MCAW

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County said over 200 cats were rescued after a resident reached out for help.

The county said the resident was initially feeding local stray cats at his house, but the population kept growing due to the lack of spay and neuter interventions.

The resident reached out to the county for help, and despite the large number of cats, the report said the majority were in good health.

Manatee County Animal Welfare (MCAW) said 204 cats were safely rescued and transferred to shelters and rescues across Florida.

MCAW is now asking the community to help with the next step, getting the cats fostered and adopted.

To learn more, visit Manatee County Animal Welfare or call 941-742-5933.

