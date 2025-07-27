Texas man drowns at Venice Beach: city officials

VENICE, Fla. — A Texas man died by drowning at Venice Beach on July 26, city officials said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Venice Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to Venice Beach, 101 The Esplanade, after receiving a drowning call.

The victim, Wesley Wilcox, 47, was pulled in by several beachgoers.

Wilcox, who had a Texas driver’s license, was alone at the time of the incident, according to Venice city officials.

Witnesses on the beach reported that he placed a bag down on the sand, then proceeded to walk into the water.

He was later discovered face-down in the water near the shoreline by others on the beach before being pulled ashore, officials said

Sarasota County lifeguards and Venice Fire Rescue paramedics attempted to perform lifesaving efforts but were unable to revive Wilcox. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found car keys in his possession belonging to an unknown Toyota vehicle. After a thorough canvass of the area, the vehicle was located.

At this time, it is unknown what caused Wilcox to drown, and the matter remains an active investigation.

Next of kin has been notified.