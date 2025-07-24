Man arrested for animal abuse after vet contacts police

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said a man was arrested for animal cruelty after a veterinary hospital contacted authorities to report the abuse.
BPD said the Bradenton Veterinary Hospital reported a cat in their care had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.
Police reported that the cat's owner said she had returned home to find her pet injured, and when she attempted to take the animal to the vet, her boyfriend threw the cat against a brick wall.
The owner's boyfriend, 26-year-old Keshaun Williams, was arrested for animal cruelty, per BPD's report.
Police said the cat is recovering and urged the public to report any other suspected cases of animal cruelty to the proper authorities.
