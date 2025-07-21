Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unclaimed money: $64k in unclaimed funds might belong to you

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller said Monday the office is holding nearly $65,000 in unclaimed funds—and some of it might belong to you.

The Clerk’s annual list of unclaimed funds includes 818 checks for jury duty, court fee refunds, vendor invoices, and other court-related services payments. If unclaimed by September 1, 2025, the $64,914.35 in funds will be forfeited under Florida law.

“We encourage residents and vendors to check the list—your name might be on it,” said Angel Colonneso, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “It only takes a few minutes to claim what’s yours.”

If you believe you may have unclaimed funds, contact the Clerk’s Accounting Division via email or call 941-749-1800 for instructions on how to file a claim.

